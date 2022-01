YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area of the East Side early Thursday.

Police were called about 8:40 a.m. to the first block of North Truesdale, where the body was found in a wooded area across from 32 N. Truesdale.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, the first of the year in the city.

Last year, there were 30 homicides in Youngstown.

