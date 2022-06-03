YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police answering a gunshot sensor call Thursday found a loaded AR-15 rifle, a handgun with an extended magazine and arrested three people, including one person who was placed on probation in January after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge.

Shaun Davis, 18, of Boardman, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Also booked into the jail was Dwayne Thomas, 18, of Scioto Avenue, on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business, along with a 17-year-old who was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Davis and Thomas are expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 6:35 p.m. to the 2400 block of Hillman Street and the 400 block of Sherwood Avenue for two separate gunshot sensor activations with a total of 20 rounds fired. As officers were on their way, they saw a car driving east on Chicago Avenue very fast.

Officers followed the car until it pulled into a drive in the 100 block of West Glenaven Avenue and three people jumped out. Davis was caught almost immediately, while the 17-year-old was found in the 200 block of Regent Street, and Thomas was found in the 100 block of West Delason Avenue.

Inside the car, reports said police reported finding the loaded rifle under the front seat. Also inside the car was a bag of fentanyl, reports said.

Police dog Haus was brought in to sniff the path Thomas and the 17-year-old ran, and the dog found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine behind a garage in the 100 block of West Evergreen Avenue, reports said.

Reports said when Davis was searched at the jail, corrections officers found a bag of cocaine in his underwear.

All three were given a gunshot residue test. Reports said officers found no shell casings in the Hillman Street/Sherwood Avenue area.

Davis was placed on probation Jan. 3 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, stemming from an Aug. 24 arrest by Youngstown police. It was his first criminal offense. That conviction bars him from having a gun.