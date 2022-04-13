YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after a South Side home late Tuesday was damaged by gunfire.

Police were called just before midnight to the 500 block of West Delason Avenue, where a woman said she was sleeping in a basement with two other people when she heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot.

The woman said the sound was the same sound made when her home was shot up in February, reports said.

Reports said police found 10 bullet holes in the front of the house and eight .40-caliber shell casings in the street.

Surveillance video showed three cars pulled up in the front of the house, and the lead car had its lights turned off before someone fired several shots at the house, then several more in the air, reports said.