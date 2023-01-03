YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a shooting last month that killed a man at a South Side gas station.

The charge was filed Tuesday in municipal court against Akeem Hargrove, 29, who was placed on probation a week before the shooting death of Devin Bell, 26.

Bell was killed at about 2:35 a.m. Dec. 22 at the Shell station at South and Samuel avenues. Police said he was shot by two men wearing masks and was dead when officers arrived after receiving a 911 call for gunfire.

Police found a gun and knife in the area where witnesses said they saw two men dressed in black and wearing masks running on Samuel Avenue after the shooting.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said detectives are still pursuing other suspects.

Hargrove was already in the Mahoning County Jail serving a 10-day jail sentence when the charge was filed Tuesday, police said.

Court records show Bell pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and he was sentenced Dec. 15 to two years probation.

Hargrove was ordered to serve 10 days in jail as part of his plea bargain when he was sentenced and was allowed to report Dec. 26 to the Mahoning County Jail.

With Hargrove’s arrest, police have solved or cleared 13 of the city’s 22 homicides in 2022.

