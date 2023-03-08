YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say the recent arrest of a woman for seeking help to kill someone on Facebook should serve as a warning; such cases are taken seriously and will be prosecuted.

Victornykque Nixon, 25, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of attempted murder after she was arrested Monday on charges she sought help on Facebook to have a woman killed.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said threats are some of the most common calls officers take, but he added they are all investigated whether they are a “he said, she said,” type situation up to threats made on video and posted on social media.

Nixon is accused of posting two videos Feb. 25 asking for help to have a woman she knows killed. Reports said in the videos, Nixon also offered to pay someone.

The victim in the case filed a police report Feb. 27. A warrant was issued Friday for Nixon’s arrest and she was taken into custody Monday. She is in the jail awaiting her arraignment.

The victim had filed for a protection order against Nixon but the order had yet to be issued when the threat was made.

What makes Nixon’s case more serious is the fact she broadcast her threats over social media and made more than one video, Simon said.

“There was more evidence beyond just a verbal statement,” Simon said.

When dealing with threat cases, it helps investigators if there is some record of the threat, such as a text, recording or some sort of video.

“Someone is more likely to face charges when there is additional evidence,” Simon said.