YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have you ever wondered how crimes are handled by police and city officials? On Tuesday, the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence met with a room full of people to discuss just that.

Local law enforcement, city officials, clergy and representatives from several organizations were there.

One of the main discussions was the policy in place to respond to officer-involved shootings.

“We hope never to use it, right? But if something should happen, we want a community response so that our community can move forward,” said Guy Burney with C.I.R.V.

Police Chief Carl Davis broke down a seven-step process for officer-involved shootings.

An immediate response from the shooting team from the internal affairs division along with external criminal investigators. The officer must conduct a critical incident walkthrough. They must walk investigators through the scene and explain what happened. The officer is placed on paid administrative leave. The officer is given three “sleep cycles” before being formally interviewed by investigators. The prosecutor presents the case to a grand jury to determine if criminal charges are appropriate. The staff inspector and law director meet to discuss administrative sanctions for the officer, such as suspension, termination, etc. if applicable. If no criminal charges or administrative sanctions are determined, the officer will be ordered to see a counselor and undergo a mental assessment before returning to work.

Another part of the discussion was how to work with and care for residents when violent, traumatic situations unfold.

“We have a system that tells us whether something is justified or not, we don’t have to be involved in that because we have a court system. But, we can show empathy when lives are lost, and that’s one of the most important things law enforcement officials can do, is stand there and say, ‘We understand that you are hurting,’” Burney said.

Jennifer Gray with COMPASS said they are currently working with other city leaders to implement a support partnership with law enforcement to offer mental and emotional support to families and victims at crime scenes.

“It can be a homicide, it can be a robbery, it can be a tragic traffic accident where there’s significant loss, especially a loss to a young person,” Gray said.

Gray said a part of this partnership means advocates that will be called out to the scenes.

“Not to do anything related to law enforcement — we don’t collect evidence, we don’t take statements, we don’t interfere with anybody that has a badge on and what they are trying to do. What we do is we partner with the victims,” Gray said.

Gray was just one of several people at the summit from local organizations who are offering their helping hands to combat violence, offer support and create a better environment.

Dionne Dowdy with the United Returning Citizens spoke about a collective effort with C.I.R.V. where they conduct mediations between feuding groups to prevent violent incidents.

Pastor Rafael Cruz, Jr. with the Jericho Project talked about how they comfort families of shooting victims, even helping them set up memorials and providing a platform for them to have a voice.

In the end, the goal was to create one connection between all the leaders and organizations in order to work together.

“We’re trying to make sure that we have more resources for the family and for the rest of the community, and it’s getting on the same communication page with our community partners is why we’re here and what may change is efficiency in that communication,” said Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon.

Captain Simon made the point that during a police investigation, there’s often information officials cannot immediately share with the families or with the public, due to the ongoing investigation. Simon said having these extra resources is a good way to try and fill in some of the gaps that some of the families may be feeling as they wait for information.

“So, other entities can reach out and help those families while we’re in the background doing our job and we can bring closure on a number of ends,” he said.