YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A short chase in Youngstown overnight ended with a car crashing into a building.

Police say it started as a traffic stop just before 1 a.m., but the driver took off.

That chase only lasted about 30 seconds.

The driver was the only person in the car. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be checked out.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.