YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday night that they said led to one person being shot in the leg.

The suspected shooter’s vehicle was stopped by police on Hartford Avenue a short time after.

According to police, he was brought in on an unrelated incident that had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

