Youngstown Police Department to switch guns officers use while in uniform

The types of handguns Youngstown police department have used over the years. The department is returning to 9mm handguns later this year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police officers will be getting new handguns this spring.

The department has decided to switch from .40-caliber handguns to 9mm handguns. The guns will come from Sig Sauer, which has supplied police with their handguns since 1990.

Capt. Jason Simon, the department’s fiscal officer, said the guns cost about $390 per officer, but the city will actually be saving money because Sig Sauer will be buying back the guns that the officers currently have.

Simon said they decided to switch because technology has improved in gun manufacturing, making a 9mm bullet as reliable as a bullet fired from a gun that is a larger caliber.

“A 9mm round has less recoil, and it’s easier to control,” Simon said.

When officers qualified last year on their weapons, they were given the opportunity to test fire several different makes of 9mm handguns, and the officers decided on the Sig Sauer P320 model, Simon said.

The P320 also has a 17-round magazine. The guns that officers currently use have 13-round magazines. Each officer is required to carry three magazines of ammunition while in uniform, in addition to the magazine that is already in the gun.

Officers must also carry the official departmental-issued sidearm when in uniform, but they can carry a different model gun if they are working plainclothes, if they so chose. If they do that, however, the department does not pay for that gun.

Chief Robin Lees said the new technology available in gun design will enable them to even be fitted individually to each officer’s specific hand grip. He also said he likes the reduced recoil that comes with the new guns, which will improve accuracy.

The fact that the department can get a good price on selling back its old guns to Sig Sauer made the timing of the transition just right, Lees said.

Simon said the guns should be available to the new officers sometime this spring, when they have to qualify with their weapons again.