Youngstown Police Department to begin extra patrols to crack down on gun violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Extra Youngstown officers working overtime will be used to increase patrols in areas that have seen a high frequency of gun violence.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the extra patrols will concentrate on areas of the city where shootings have occurred so far this summer and fall. Officers will either get overtime or compensatory time for working over.

Lees said Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has approved the overtime.

The extra patrols will be focusing on looking for guns and making gun arrests, Lees said. He said members of the Vice Squad will also help out.

The patrols come in response to a violent October thus far, with one person killed, at least 12 wounded and 24 shootings overall. Friday was the first day since Oct. 4 a shooting report was not listed on the daily report put out by police of offenses for shifts the day before.

Unofficially this year, 84 people have been shot, 23 fatally. The fatal shootings are three more than last year, when Youngstown experienced 20 homicides.

Of the 84 gunshot victims, 42 of them have been shot on the South Side.

Lees said the extra patrols will be stationed where statistics have shown where the most shootings are and when they occur. He said that is shown to be south of Dewey Avenue between Glenwood and South avenues.

Lees said he does not want them to be tied down to a specific area, however, because one of the quirks of the latest round of violence is people are being shot in unusual places.

For example, he said a girl who was wounded in a shooting on Kist Place earlier this week was with a group of people who had been shot at previously in another part of the South Side. But when the people who were looking for them found out where they were, they went and shot the house up, wounding the girl.

Kist Place rarely has a police call, let alone a call for gunfire. Police have also taken calls for gunfire this fall on Cooper Street and Cornell Avenue, places that usually don’t see gun violence, but do when targeted people from other parts of the South Side are there. Typically, they announce their presence on social media, then the people looking for them go there to try and shoot them.

“Everyone is so mobile you don’t want to be tied down,” Lees said.

Officers on the special patrols will work about six hours, Lees said, and will be used at peak times for gun violence, which are typically late evening and early morning hours.

