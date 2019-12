The department expects to add 10 to 12 more officers next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department swore in six new officers Tuesday.

A seventh new officer will be sworn in on Friday.

Also sworn in Tuesday were two new police chaplains.

The department expects to add 10 to 12 more officers next year, said police Chief Robin Lees.

Those sworn in Tuesday will spend a minimum of four months training with a field training officer before they are assigned a beat of their own.