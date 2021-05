The chief said he wanted to recognize the people and businesses who go above and beyond to help them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department made a special recognition Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Carl Davis passed out thank yous to those who support them.

Davis said he wanted to recognize the people and businesses who go above and beyond to help in any project they do.

Among those honored were Victoria Allen with the ICU block watch, Giannios Candy, Rocco Nolfi, Allstate Insurance and Youngstown Plant & Flower.