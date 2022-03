YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is ready to hire and would like to add 25 officers this year.

It starts with an application. They are being taken now through April 18.

Then, a written exam will be given on April 23.

If you pass it, you would then have to pass a physical fitness test before appointment.

You can get all the information by calling the Youngstown Civil Service Commission at 330-742-8798.