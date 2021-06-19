Youngstown Police Department gives back for Father’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department honored fathers in the area by giving back on Saturday.

Around 50 fathers were nominated by friends and family members.

The event, put together by YPD, is called “Blue Honors You.”

Members of the police department went out to bless the fathers with small gifts. It was a way to show them appreciation for all that they do.

“It’s important because fathers are necessary and just as YPD protects and serves, fathers are here to protect and serve their families also,” said president of ICU Blockwatch Victoria Allen.

Allen said they love being able to give back to the fathers in the area and were fortunate to able to do the same back on Mother’s Day.