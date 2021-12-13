YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police Department confirmed Monday morning that their building is closed to the public due to water leak issues.
Captain Simon of YPD confirmed in a press release that a water pipe bursting was the cause of the incident.
Police confirmed that the leak started shortly after 4 a.m.
Captain Simon confirmed that police and non-sworn personnel must still report. He also stated that the 9-1-1 center is fully operational and no police operations will be affected.
According to the press release, the building will be closed until repairs can be made.