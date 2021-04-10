Youngstown Police Department asking for city’s ‘best mom’ nominees

The police department will be honoring moms on Mother's Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department will be accepting nominations to honor the city’s moms for Mother’s Day.

Nominees must reside in the city of Youngstown.

You can submit your nomination with a picture of the nominee as well as an essay with 50 words or less that explains why she is the best mother. Include the nominee’s name, address and your name and contact number.

Entries can be submitted to crimestoppersyoungstown@gmail.com.

Entries must be received by May 1, 2021.

Deliveries will be made by the Youngstown Police Department between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 7.