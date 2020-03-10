Youngstown Police Department adds 3 new officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Tuesday swore in three new officers and promoted a fourth.

The new officers are Zachary Scott, 25; Justin Banks, 25; and Andrew Analog, 24.

Promoted to Detective Sergeant is Travis Kis, who has been an officer for seven and a half years. He works a beat primarily on the East Side.

Kis will be a patrol supervisor on afternoon turn.

All of the new hires were police officers at other departments before coming to Youngstown.

The new officers will begin in-service training immediately for two weeks. They will then hit the road with a Field Training Officer.