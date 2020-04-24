Youngstown police continue investigating dumping of gunshot victims

Police say they know who the victims are

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police say they are making some progress in a double homicide investigation, but they did not offer any specifics Friday.

Chief Robin Lees did say it appears that more than one person was responsible for the shooting deaths of two men who were found just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Nelson Avenue.

A driver called 911 and told police that they saw a body in the road. Police found a man dead with gunshot wounds on the road. They searched more and found a second man also shot to death about 15 yards into the woods.

Lees said detectives know who the men are but they are waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office to release their names.

The deaths give the city 11 homicides for the year. In 2019, the city had eight homicides at this time and 20 total homicides.

Police have also had three multiple homicides this year: a triple homicide Feb. 9 on the North Side and a double homicide Feb. 29 on the South Side.