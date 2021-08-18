Police: 2 shot, taken to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two more people were shot on Wednesday less than 24 hours after two other people were shot and killed in Youngstown.

Police responded to reports of gunfire just after 9 p.m. at the corner of Rush Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue, but found no one there. There are at least 30 shell casing police markers throughout the scene.

According to police, the victims drove from the shooting scene to the corner of LaClede Drive and South Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved, with one found at the LaClede and South scene with bullet holes in the front windshield, according to police.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital via ambulance, where they are in stable condition.

We’ve sent reporters to both scenes. Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.