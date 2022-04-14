YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police collected 50 shell casings at two different shooting scenes early Thursday within 10 minutes of each other.

About 1:15 a.m., police were called for a large amount of gunfire in the 2000 block of South Heights Avenue. A woman there said she was sleeping when she heard 30 to 40 gunshots.

Reports said the woman told police that she got on the floor and waited until the gunfire stopped to check on her children. The woman told police her son had been shot in the past as well as a former home she lived in on East Lucius Avenue, reports said.

Reports said the house had several bullet holes and police found 30 shell casings from a .223-caliber rifle, the type of ammunition commonly used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

No one was injured.

As police were dealing with that call, they got another report of a large amount of gunfire about 1:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue. When officers arrived, reports said they found 20 shell casings from an unknown caliber weapon in the street as well as a drum magazine that was filled with ammunition.

Police tried to knock on the door of the home that was damaged by gunfire, but no one answered, reports said. The homeowner then drove up, saying she was on East Boston Avenue, heard the gunshots and came home.

Reports said the homeowner let police inside where they found a man who told officers he did not want to answer the door because he did not want to know what was going on outside.

No one was injured there either.

Reports said the homeowner told police that she was unsure of a damage estimate because her house has been hit by gunfire several times this year.