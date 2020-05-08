Youngstown police cite brother of homicide victim for firing gun

He said ever since his sister and her father were killed, he had been fearful

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The brother of a woman who was shot and killed earlier this year along with her father was cited late Thursday for firing a handgun after he thought an intruder was outside his Youngstown home.

Kodie Johnson, 27, was cited for discharging firearms within city limits, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A court date has not been set yet.

Johnson is the brother of Cierra Morris, 25, who was shot and killed Feb. 29 in the same West Judson Avenue home police were called to late Thursday for a report of a possible shooting.

Police said the two were killed in a domestic dispute. Turning himself in the same day for the killings was John Brunner III, 30, who has addresses in Akron and Warren and shares a child with Cierra Morris.

Arrested a few weeks later on charges of helping Brunner was his girlfriend, Courtney Hall, 30, of Akron. They are both being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called to the home around 11:15 p.m. Thursday for a report that someone inside had been shot, and on their way, they were informed a gunshot sensor had also recorded a gunshot in the same location.

When officers arrived, the house was locked but Johnson answered a knock on the door. He said ever since his sister and her father were killed, he had been fearful. When he thought he heard something outside, he went and got his gun and fired a warning shot into the ground.

Police found a spent 9mm casing in a flower bed and took Johnson’s gun, a 9mm handgun, for evidence.