Youngstown Police Chief highly critical of Congressman Ryan’s letter on racism and police brutality

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees sent a scathing letter to U.S. Representative Tim Ryan Friday in response to a letter Ryan recently attached his name to that was critical of law enforcement.

Chief Lees says he is “angry” at the Congressman and took “great offense” to the letter sent to the U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

The letter sent to the attorney general was written June 23 and addressed racism and police brutality in the nation and the world.

“We are forced to acknowledge the reality that racism plagues our systems and makes it more difficult for black people and other people of color to access resources and opportunities,” stated the letter.

The letter also called for the “nation to take bold action and condemn police brutality” and listed changes the congressmen and women want to see changed.

The letter was signed by Ryan and 15 other Members of Congress.

Their full letter to the U.S. Attorney General can be read here.

On Friday, July 17, Youngstown Chief of Police Robin Lees addressed Ryan in response to the letter.

He started his letter saying, “I am disappointed or more accurately offended by the allegations set forth in the document.”

Lees addressed two specific issues in the letter sent to the attorney general.

First, he stated the letter alleged there is a “continuous increase in deaths [caused] by police.”

“This is blatantly untrue,” Lees wrote. “In data collected by the FBI, the number of persons killed by police annually is fairly consistent with small variances from year to year. Then, to make a statement that ‘police brutality and violence is now a leading cause of death among young men,’ is outrageous! No rebuttal to such a ridiculous statement is even necessary.”

Lees also addressed other bullet points that call for immediate attention to how law enforcement handles situations.

“It’s clear you don’t know anything about current law enforcement training or standards that are practiced in the district you represent,” Lees wrote. “You never took time to ask or research this matter before sending this insulting letter.”

The letter sent by the Members of Congress to the attorney general contains footnotes citing the basis for their claims.

In response to those footnotes, Lees wrote, “The remainder of the accusations, lack any content. I reviewed the foot notes provided and they amount to a lot of convoluted crap. Did you even read the references? I suspect a staffer collected the information to support the narrative.”

Chief Lees also brought up Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Youngstown Police Department following his visit to Lordstown on June 25.

“Vice President Pence offered words of encouragement and support to our officers and recognized that YPD is a professional organization with high standards for training and community engagement,” Chief Lees wrote.

Lees ended the letter saying, “If I sound angry, you would be correct. I, as well as the other Police Chiefs, Sheriffs, Deputies and Police Officers of the Mahoning Valley have taken great offense to your letter and characterization of our profession.”

Chief Robin Lees’ full letter to Congressman Ryan can be read here.

Ryan issued a statement Saturday evening to Lees’ letter:

“I have much respect for Chief Lees and all the sacrifices that our police officers and their families make every day. I have fought hard for their collective bargaining rights, brought back federal money for equipment and to hire more cops on the beat. Many of these officers are my longtime friends. “These are not easy conversations, but I have recently spoken to the head of the Ohio FOP and we had a very productive discussion on how we can improve our criminal justice system in America and keep officers and community members safe. I look forward to continuing that discussion with the men and women in uniform as well as the leaders in communities of color here in Ohio and across the country.”

Along with his statement, Ryan provided a link to a study from the National Academy of Science that states, “Police violence is a leading cause of death for young men in the United States.”

Ryan also added that, last week, the House Appropriations Committee passed legislation that included parts of a Tim Ryan bill that was endorsed by both the FOP and the NAACP to improve police de-escalation training.

The full House will soon vote on this measure.

Republican candidate for Representative of the 13th District Christina Hagan also made a statement in support of Chief Lees and against Ryan earlier Saturday.

“It’s time to push back on Tim Ryan’s attacking of the honorable men and women who suit up to serve and protect our communities. “I stand with Chief Lees of Youngstown Police Department and all of his brothers and sisters in blue. Ryan’s arrogance and agenda are no longer tolerable.”

Hagan will be Ryan’s opponent in the Congressional race in November.

Also in response, Ohio Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Gary Wolske wrote to Congressman Ryan and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on June 30.

The letter addressed several of Ryan’s points, including Ryan’s remark that police brutality and violence is the leading cause of the death of young men, especially Black men.

“Police violence isn’t a leading cause of death for any demographic population,” Wolske wrote before addressing various statistics of deaths in the country.

Wolske ended the letter, expressing a desire for conversation about police reform, but he stated that conversation cannot start with claims that officers are racist and violent.

Ohio FOP President Gary Wolske’s full letter to Congressman Ryan and Congresswoman Beatty can be read here.