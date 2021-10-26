Youngstown police chief happy to welcome new recruit amid employment crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department has added another person to the ranks.

Dylan Bell was sworn in as a patrolman, taking his oath of office from the mayor on Tuesday.

YPD has about 120 officers in the department but only two-thirds of them serve as patrol officers.

Police Chief Carl Davis admits that between competition for better pay in other departments and declining interest in law enforcement careers around the country, it has been difficult to maintain staffing.

“This is a good day in the Youngstown Police Department where we’re able to add another officer to the force. My goal, however, is to one day get those numbers up to, maybe 20 more officers on the street,” Davis said.

Officer Bell comes to the city having already held law enforcement jobs in Lowellville and Warren Township.

He will go on patrol in a few weeks after more training.