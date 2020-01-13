Youngstown police: Chase suspects spend weekend in jail

Police said the car stopped on a lawn on Youngstown's East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who led Youngstown police on a chase Friday afternoon spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.

James Tubbs, 22, of South Jackson Street, was arrested on failure to comply and drug charges and Desmond Simmons, 22, of North Hartford Avenue, was arrested for obstructing official business about 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Forest View Drive.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Reports said a car driven by Tubbs failed to pull over after it was spotted driving very fast on Armstrong Avenue.

The car led officers on a chase over several east side streets that ended after it pulled onto a lawn on Forest View Drive and both Tubbs and Simmons jumped out and ran away.

Tubbs was arrested behind a home on Lansdowne Boulevard. Simmons ran inside a nearby house, also on Lansdowne Boulevard, and came out only after police asked him several times.

Reports said officers found several bags of marijuana on the path Tubbs took as he ran from the car.