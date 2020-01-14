Youngstown police charge 2 after investigation of New Year’s gunfire

One of the men is also accused of shooting into an occupied apartment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warrants were issued last week for two men accused of firing guns New Year’s Eve and morning at an apartment complex on Youngstown’s east side.

Conovas Crawford, 32, of Youngstown, is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cleveland Jackson, 24, also of Youngstown, is charged with two counts of complicity to discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Neither man is in custody yet.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said the two were firing guns into the air and across the parking lot before and after midnight New Year’s Eve at the Plaza View apartment complex.

For some reason, when the pair went behind one of the buildings, Crawford fired several rounds into the first floor of an apartment, he said.

Three children — ages 2, 9 and 15 — were on the first floor of the apartment, and an adult was on the second floor, but no one was hurt.

Several cars were also damaged by gunfire, Cox said.

The pair were identified through video surveillance, Cox said.