YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have a suspect in custody after gunfire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hilton St.

Officers were able to find the suspect about 3:25 p.m in the 100 block of E. Midlothian Blvd.

The suspect was in a pickup truck when officers found him. The truck was towed.

No one was hurt in the shooting.