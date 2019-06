(YOUNGSTOWN) – Police were on the scene of a crash Sunday morning.

This happened just after 2 a.m. near Gypsy Lane and Logan Avenue.

Officers say they found a Camaro with the driver door ripped off.‚Äč

They say after the car struck the traffic light it ended up off the road and the service box was knocked out, leaving the light inoperable.

The driver was gone before police arrived, according to officers.

They say there will be a stop sign at the intersection until it can be replaced.