YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police captain Jason Simon confirmed there were multiple shooting scenes over the weekend.

Simon confirmed Sunday there was a shooting at Vibez on Midlothian around 2 a.m. Sunday. They said one man was shot and is in critical but stable condition.

Youngstown police arrested a 27-year-old woman at the nightclub, but said it was not related to the shooting. Police are investigating multiple witnesses to the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital by someone other than paramedics before police could get on scene.

Police also confirmed a person was shot in the leg on Youngstown’s West Side earlier Sunday.

Someone was also stabbed overnight on Youngstown’s South Side. Someone in that incident was arrested for aggravated robbery.

Sunday afternoon, police were called to a suspicious death on the North Side near West Rayen Avenue.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police found a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Earl Street and East Erie Avenue. The man, whose identity has not been released, died later at the hospital.