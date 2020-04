No word yet on what charges are being filed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police had to help paramedics today control an unruly patient after a one-car accident on the East Side.

Officers were called about 12 p.m. to Jackson Street and Wilson Avenue for the accident and backup had to be called after the driver of the car fought paramedics.

Police were able to get the man under control and he was eventually taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined.

No word yet on what charges are being filed.