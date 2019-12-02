Youngstown police await identities in fatal fiery crash

Two people killed last Wednesday in a fiery crash in Youngstown have not been identified

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people killed last Wednesday in a fiery crash in Youngstown have still not been identified.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner, autopsies will be performed in Cuyahoga County this week.

The two victims in the crash were burned beyond recognition. Investigators will have to use DNA evidence and dental records.

The two people were inside a stolen vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on Meridian Road near Phantom Fireworks.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Campbell.