Youngstown police asking for help identifying robber of Pizza N Gyro

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released photos of the man they say robbed Pizza N Gyro in Youngstown last week.

The robbery happened just after 4 p.m. June 17.

According to a police report, the robber walked into the bathroom of the store on Market Street. He later went through a back door used by employees and ordered employees to get on the ground.

An employee told police that the robber hit the register until it opened and left with some money.

The robber was described by employees as a black man between the ages of 40 and 45, about 5’11” tall and 180 pounds, with dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with “NIKE” written in white letters across the chest.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to contact Youngstown Police Detective Robert Gentile at 330-742-8236 or sgtgentile@youngstownohio.gov.