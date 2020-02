Reports said Isis Hilson, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine and a scale while serving a search warrant at a Youngstown home.

The search happened about 4:20 p.m. Thursday at a 976 E. Indianola Ave. home during an investigation of drug activity.

Reports said Isis Hilson, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine. She answered the door when police served the warrant.

Hilson is in the Mahoning County Jail.