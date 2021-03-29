Youngstown police arrest two with guns after answering gunshot sensor call

Both of the handguns police found were loaded

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two people and found two guns late Sunday after answering a gunshot sensor call on Youngstown’s south side.

Carlos Flores, 18, of Glenwood Avenue, and a 17-year-old boy who has the same address were both charged with carrying concealed weapons after they were arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Reports said police were called for a report of a gunshot in the 3200 block of South Avenue. Police said they saw three people walking away on East Avondale Avenue and stopped to question them.

Reports said officers were familiar with the three because they had come across them when investigating previous gunfire calls in the area.

Flores was searched and police found a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his pocket, reports said. Police said he broke free from an officer and tried to run away but was caught after being tased.

The 17-year-old was searched and police found a 9mm pistol in his pocket, reports said.

Flores was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and the 17-year-old was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center. Reports were not clear on the fate of the third person.