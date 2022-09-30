YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Thursday arrested two people on gun charges in separate incidents on opposite sides of LaClede Avenue.

About 7:50 p.m., police were called for a report of a man dressed in all black who pointed a gun at someone’s dogs. Police found the person matching the description, Beondre Kimbrough, 24, on the front porch of a home in the 100 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Kimbrough was searched, and reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

Reports said a records check found out that Kimbrough has a warrant for a second-degree felony drug charge out of Warren County. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Earlier, at about 2:30 p.m., police watched a car they were about to pull over pull into a drive in the 700 block of East LaClede Court, and a person wearing a ski mask walked up to the driver’s side of the car.

When police went to investigate, they told the person, who was 17, to stand in front of a cruiser. When asked if he had a gun, the teen said no, reports said, but before he could be questioned further, he ran away.

Police chased him, and as he ran, he took a gun from his waistband and later dropped it, reports said. The teen went in the back door of a home, and when he came out the front, he was arrested.

The gun was a loaded 9mm handgun and it had been reported stolen, reports said.

The teen was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on weapons charges.