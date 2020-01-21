Youngstown police arrest suspects in Dollar General robbery

Reports said the two robbed the 1504 Oak St. Dollar General store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police Monday afternoon arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery earlier in the day at an Oak Street Dollar General store.

Melvin Jackson, 18, of West LaClefe Avenue and Edgar Ramirez, 22, of Detroit Avenue, were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

They are expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said the two robbed the 1504 Oak St. Dollar General store about 9:30 a.m.

The two were caught about 1:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West LaClede Avenue.

More information is expected to be released later today.