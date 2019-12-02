Youngstown police arrest suspect in bomb threat

A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Youngstown Monday following a bomb threat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Youngstown Monday following a bomb threat.

Police arrested a suspect who they say threatened to blow up several buildings in downtown, including the courthouse, police station and Voinovich Government Building.

Police say Dion Taylor was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. He is charged with multiple counts of inducing panic.

In a call to 911, police say Taylor told dispatchers: “I put a bomb at the courthouse, there’s one at the Voinovich Building, there’s one at the police department, there’s also one at the county, bye.”

