Youngstown police arrest resisting man after finding him passed out with gun beside him in truck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police early Saturday morning found a gun next to a man passed out in a pickup truck who told police he had just taken LSD.

Police were called about 12:50 a.m. to the 3600 block of Neilson Avenue for a report of a truck idling that turned its lights on and off.

When officers arrived they found the driver, Jackie Levonyak, 43, of Point View Avenue, asleep in the drivers seat with the gun on the seat next to him.

Officers decided to grab the gun first, then turn off the truck. They managed to grab a semiautomatic handgun but woke Levonyak up when they tried to turn the ignition off.

Levonyak struggled with officers, and police called an ambulance because they thought might he might be overdosing. Reports said Levonyak told police he had taken LSD earlier.

Levonyak was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

