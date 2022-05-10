YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police searched two homes in the 600 block of Samuel Avenue Tuesday as part of an investigation into recent shootings in the city.

One of the homes on Samuel Avenue was the scene of a shootout early Sunday where three people were wounded and a 10-year-old girl was killed and three others were wounded last August.

A year before that, a man was shot on the front porch of the same home and wounded.

At a vacant home next door to that house, SWAT members entered the side door but were stopped by a barricade inside. They were able to breach that barricade, however.

Several children were sitting on the back fender of the Bear, which is the armored vehicle used to serve search warrants.

Several children who were coming home from school were watching investigators.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said detectives were serving a search warrant as part of an investigation into several recent shootings.

Simon would not be more specific but he did say the operation was “successful.”

Several people were detained and will be taken into custody for questioning.

Besides the shootings early Sunday, an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach at about 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and city police have been answering calls for houses being shot or at almost nightly.