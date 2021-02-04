Youngstown police arrest man who they say led them on chase through south side

Reports said it looked like someone got into the suspect's car after he ran away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a police chase on the south side of Youngstown, officers said it looks like the suspect’s car had been tampered with.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car driven by Tyran Madison, 22, about 1:40 a.m. Thursday for running a stop sign at Hilton Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Reports said Madison wouldn’t pull over and kept driving until he stopped in a driveway in the 600 block of W. Warren Ave. and ran out.

Police ran after Madison and caught him after he fell down in a field on W. Glenaven Avenue, reports said.

Reports said when police searched the car, they found two .22-caliber rounds and a counterfeit $100 bill. Reports said the passenger door of the car was open but when Madison ran, it was closed.

Madison was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstruction of justice. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.