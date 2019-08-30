Youngstown police arrest man they say used baby as shield

Police said Woodall told them that he only gave up because his daughter was there and because he didn't want officers to find his 'guns and drugs'

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man who they said used his baby as a human shield.

It happened Thursday morning after officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Carroll Street, where they say Shawn Woodall, Jr. had been arguing with his girlfriend over a cell phone.

The woman told police that Woodall took her phone and wouldn’t let her into the house.

An officer talked to Woodall but said Woodall slammed the front door in his face.

Police then learned that Woodall had multiple warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court on drug trafficking and other charges, according to a police report.

Additional officers were called to the scene and surrounded the house. With guns drawn, they forced their way into the house because Woodall wouldn’t surrender, according to the report.

Police said Woodall then came downstairs holding a baby in front of his chest, like a shield.

Officers were able to take the baby from Woodall and arrest him, according to the report.

On the way to the jail, Woodall told police that the only reason he gave up was because his daughter was in the house and because he didn’t want officers to find his “guns and drugs,” the report stated.

Police said he also threatened to beat his girlfriend for “snitching.”

He’s charged with obstructing official business and child endangering.