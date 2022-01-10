CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Jackson Street man wanted on a failure to comply charge was taken into custody early Saturday after he was stopped by Youngstown police.

Garry Conrad, 43, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on his charges. He also has a warrant on a felony drug charge out of Columbiana County, reports said.

Reports said Conrad was stopped about 6:55 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Powers Way by Youngstown police after a trailer he was towing almost clipped a guide wire on a utility pole.

Conrad told police he was heading to a scrap yard to scrap a lift machine and a large metal container that was in the trailer, reports said.

When asked for a driver’s license, Conrad told police he did not have a license and a records check found he has a suspended license and the truck he was driving had an expired registration, reports said.

Conrad was given a citation for driving under suspension. After he gave police his social security number, they discovered the warrants, reports said.

Municipal court records show Conrad was originally charged with failure to comply Dec. 21. An incident report was not available.