Youngstown police arrest man on probation violation, charge him with drug possession

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested Wednesday on a probation violation following a traffic stop in Youngstown also had two bags of heroin on him.

Marc Farrant, 35, of Boardman, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of heroin and a warrant for the violation. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Farrant was a passenger in a car pulled over about 6:25 p.m. at Overland and Willis avenues for an improper turn.

When officers learned of the warrant, Farrant was taken into custody. When he was searched, police found the heroin in his wallet, reports said.