YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man on gun and drug charges during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to a Youngstown Police Department report, officers pulled over a vehicle at 4:44 p.m. on W. Federal Street near Symphony Place.

Police reported seeing a large bag of marijuana in the backseat of the vehicle. Officers then removed the driver and two passengers from the car in order to search it, according to the report.

The report states that the 16-year-old passenger had a loaded gun in his waistband.

Officers also reported finding a satchel on the front passenger side floorboard containing a loaded pistol, a bag of suspected ecstasy pills, two small packages of marijuana and $1,333 in cash. Also inside the bag were an ID and credit cards belonging to the driver, identified as Barry Hutchins, the report stated.

Police said Hutchins didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police arrested Hutchins on charges of possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.

The report states that Hutchins is prohibited from having a gun due to a past possession of heroin conviction in 2017.

Police also arrested the teen on gun and drug charges. He was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.