YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he was arrested for following paramedics from the American Medical Response ambulance service on Saturday.

Jordan Beaumont, 30, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on a charge of disrupting public service. He was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the city police station on West Boardman Street.

Reports said a pair of AMR paramedics had noticed a car driven by Beaumont had been following them since they left their station on East Midlothian Boulevard. When they received a call where they had to use their lights and sirens, Beaumont reportedly continued following them, even going through red lights.

The paramedics were diverted from their call when they informed their dispatch they were being followed. Reports said they decided to go to the police station after they were diverted and Beaumont followed them there.

When officers approached Beaumont, reports said he told police, “I thought they were females. They were so beautiful.” Beaumont also said he wanted to help them, according to reports.

Beaumont was wearing a face mask and also had on dark sunglasses and a hat, reports said.

Reports noted that Beaumont was also non-compliant with police as they talked with him before he was taken into custody.