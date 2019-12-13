Youngstown police arrest man for breaking glass vase over woman’s head, report says

The woman was bleeding from her head and neck when police arrived, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he broke a glass vase over a woman’s head late Thursday.

Edthaniel Tarver, of Samuel Street, is charged with domestic violence after he was arrested by police about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at his home.

Police were called to the home for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they were greeted by a woman on the front porch who was bleeding from the head and neck.

The woman told police she had come from work to find Tarver asleep on her couch and her house trashed. When the woman woke Tarver up and asked him what happened, he screamed at her and then hit her with the vase, reports said.

Reports said there was glass all over the floor and Tarver appeared very drunk.