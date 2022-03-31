YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested three men Wednesday on gun charges in separate traffic stops, including two men who were pulled over because their cars had excessive tint on their windows.

About 7:35 p.m., reports said officers tried to pull over a car driven by Kayan Muhammad, 24, of Austintown, after he passed an unmarked police car on South Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The car pulled into a drive in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue, reports said. At first, Muhammad got out of the car with his hands up, but the report says he then ran away.

Police chased him through several yards before he got down on his face in a drive in the 200 block of Marmion Avenue, reports said, where he was taken into custody.

Reports said police found pills in one of Muhammad’s pockets, and police dog Haus sniffed the trail Muhammad took when he ran and police found a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

Reports said Muhammad told police the pills were for his personal use. He also had $382 cash, reports said.

Muhammad was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, obstructing official business and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Muhammad is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of possession of cocaine.

About 6:30 p.m., police pulled over a car at a 1520 Market St. gas station driven by Jermaine Wills, 38, also of Austintown, for excessive window tint. Reports said the car smelled heavily of marijuana, and when police asked Wills if he had anything illegal in the car, he pointed to the center console and said there was a gun inside.

Police had Wills get out of the car, and when they checked inside the console, they found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said, as well as an extended magazine in the glove compartment.

Wills was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm.

At about 12:35 p.m., police pulled over a car driven by Tijuan Carter, 22, of Webster Avenue, for excessive window tint, and Carter pulled into a drive in the 200 block of North Belle Vista Avenue. Carter got out of the car and allowed officers to search him, and when they did, they found 20 doses of what later turned out to be fentanyl in one of his pockets, according to a police report.

A records check came back that showed Carter has two open suspensions on his license. When police said they were going to search his car, Carter told police to take him to jail and they would not find a gun inside, reports said.

Reports said Carter shouted to someone, “they got the heroin.”

Police found a hybrid .40-caliber pistol under one of the seats with a loaded magazine, reports said. Reports said Carter claimed the gun was his.

Carter was booked into the jail on charges of possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

All three men are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.