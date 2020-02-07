Youngstown police arrest 3 at 2 homes while serving search warrants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Thursday arrested three men at two different homes while serving search warrants investigating drug activity.

About 4:50 p.m., officers from the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a warrant at a 360 E. Boston Ave. home saw William Navarro, 42, of Pyatt Street, running in the back yard. Reports said Navarro threw a gun over a fence as well as a bag of drugs.

Police caught him, and when they searched the area, they reported finding a 380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, fentanyl and a bag of crack cocaine.

Navarro faces drug charges as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the house, police reported finding more cocaine and a digital scale. The man listed on reports as living in the home, Kevin Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

About an hour later, police served another warrant at a 358 Chicago Ave. home. Officers reported finding a bag of crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Arrested on drug charges there was Tyrell Williamson, 41, of Austintown.

All three men are in the Mahoning County Jail.