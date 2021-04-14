Youngstown police arrest 2 while investigating drug activity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday found an AK-47 and felony-one-level fentanyl while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a south side home.

Phillip Johnson, 40, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Reports said Johnson was arrested after police served the warrant about 5:35 p.m. at his 572 E. Judson Ave. home.

When police arrived, they said Johnson ran through the back yard and to a nearby home on Roxbury Avenue, where he was taken into custody on the front porch.

At the house, police reported finding the AK-47, which was loaded, as well as a loaded .22-caliber revolver, a bag of fentanyl and nine bags of crack cocaine.

The fentanyl weighed enough to charge Johnson with a first-degree felony.

Earlier, at a 576 Caledonia St. home at about 4:10 p.m., police arrested Robert Hanni, 34, who was arrested on two charges of possession of drugs after police reported finding drugs in that home. Reports said fentanyl was discovered in the home.

Hanni listed the address as his home.

Two other people were issued minor misdemeanor citations as well.