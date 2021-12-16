YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men on gun charges Wednesday afternoon in separate traffic stops on the South Side.

About 3:20 p.m., Michael Rivers, 31, of Columbus, was arrested for carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after reports said he was pulled over at Market Street and West Midlothian Boulevard for driving a car with no visible registration.

Reports said Rivers appeared nervous, and when police asked if he had any weapons, he glanced at his waist. When he was asked again, he said he had a gun in his waistband, reports said.

Rivers got out of the car and police took a loaded 9mm handgun out of his waist, reports said. Reports said Rivers was wanted on a warrant from Franklin County for weapons charges there. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Police arrested Capone Haywood, 21, of LaBelle Avenue., about 2:25 p.m. at East Ravenwood Avenue and Erie Street on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of drugs.

Reports said Haywood was pulled over for driving a car with excessive window tint, and he told police when he was pulled over that he has a concealed carry permit. His car also smelled heavily of marijuana, reports said.

Reports said because of the smell, officers searched his car and found four large bags of marijuana; over 65 pills; a smaller bag of marijuana; a loaded 9mm handgun; a magazine with 13 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition; and an empty extended magazine for a .40-caliber handgun.

Haywood did not tell police he had a gun in the car when they first made contact with him, reports said. He was also booked into the jail.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.