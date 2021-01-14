Youngstown police arrest 2 after finding drugs, guns inside car, reports say

Police said the two men had numerous drugs in a backpack, as well as two guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two men and seized two handguns Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop on Youngstown’s south side.

Tyrell Simms, 27, was arrested on drug charges and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dante Dodson, 29, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports say police pulled over a car Dodson was driving about 2:45 p.m. on W. Chalmers Avenue after it was seen running a stop sign at Cleveland and Hillman streets.

Dodson seemed to be very nervous and told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, according to reports.

Officers ordered him out of the car and they found a small bag of marijuana in his pocket, reports say.

Police said Simms, who was in the passenger’s seat, also seemed very nervous and was shaking. Reports say there was a backpack between his legs, but he said it wasn’t his.

Officers also ordered Simms out of the car after they took the backpack.

Inside the backpack, police said they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Underneath the driver’s seat, police found another loaded .380 pistol, according to reports.